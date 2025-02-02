Zub produced a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Zub has a helper in each of the last two contests. The 29-year-old has had a couple of lengthy injury absences this season, but he's handled top-four minutes when healthy. For the season, Zub is at six points, 37 shots on net, 31 hits, 59 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 27 appearances. He plays in more of a shutdown role, so he won't have much appeal in fantasy.