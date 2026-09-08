Zub (lower body) is continuing to rehab from injury, but expects to be ready for Senators' training camp, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Zub suffered the lower-body injury during the Senators' first-round playoff series. His extended recovery timeline seems to be a precautionary measure, as the 30-year-old defenseman expects to be ready for the start of Sens' training camp. Zub bounced back for a career year in the 2025-26 campaign, as he posted 25 assists, 30 points, 92 shots on net, 66 hits and 120 blocked shots across 81 regular-season games. His current injury is something to monitor ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, but it sounds as if he will be ready to go for opening night, barring any setbacks. Zub should provide fantasy managers with solid category coverage to begin the upcoming season.