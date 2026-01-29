Zub notched two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Zub earned his first multi-point effort since Oct. 25 versus the Capitals. The defenseman has earned seven points and a plus-6 rating over 15 outings in January. For the season, Zub has four goals, 15 helpers, 60 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 52 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 52 appearances. At this pace, he could challenge for his first 30-point campaign.