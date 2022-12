Zub (jaw) won't play Thursday against the Capitals, but he could return to action Saturday versus the Red Wings "depending on what the doctors say," TSN 1200 Ottawareports.

Zub has been sidelined since Dec. 3 with a fractured jaw, but it appears his recovery is right on track -- he was initially given a 3-4 week timetable for his return. Another update on his status should surface prior to puck drop against Detroit.