Zub scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Zub has collected a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating over six contests since he returned from a fractured jaw. The 27-year-old typically doesn't put up big scoring numbers, so the offense is a pleasant surprise. He's at six points, 21 shots on net, 64 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 20 games this season.