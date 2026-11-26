Zub distributed two assists, recorded three blocked shots and dished out two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Zub played a big role in the Senators claiming a 2-1 lead early in the second period, as he provided the primary helper on each of the team's two goals across 40 seconds. With Wednesday's pair of apples, the 31-year-old blueliner is up to seven assists, a plus-6 rating, 16 shots on net, 10 hits and 29 blocked shots over 19 appearances this season. The veteran blueliner is a staple in the team's top defensive pairing, which should lead to continued fantasy relevance in deep leagues moving forward.