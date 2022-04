Zub notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Zub had gone seven games without a point entering Tuesday. He ended that slump with a helper on Parker Kelly's third-period goal. Zub is up to 22 points, 150 hits, 122 blocked shots, 85 shots on net, 54 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 76 contests. He's served in a top-four role throughout the season, though he remains primarily a defensive presence.