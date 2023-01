Zub (lower body) is expected to return after the All-Star break, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zub, who has been out since Jan. 14, won't be available to play Tuesday versus Montreal despite taking part in Monday's practice. He has accounted for six points, 22 shots on net, 23 blocks and 67 hits in 21 games this season. Ottawa returns to action Feb. 11 against Edmonton following the break.