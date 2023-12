Zub posted an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Zub helped out on Drake Batherson's second-period marker. This was Zub's second straight game with an assist, and he's earned six helpers over 11 contests in December. That accounts for over half of his offense on the year -- 10 points in 21 outings -- and he's added 33 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing a defensive role in the Senators' top four.