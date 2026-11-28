Zub scored a goal Friday in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.

It was his first goal of the season. Zub has a goal and seven assists in 20 contests this season, but four of those points (one goal, three assists) have come in his last five games. Zub isn't a regular offensive contributor, and he doesn't really make a big dent in his best category (blocks). He has 30 so far this season, and if he can stay healthy, he could top 100 this year. Zub used to deliver far more on a blocks-per-game pace, but he's now in his 30s and maybe he's figuring out ways to help on the ice while reducing injury risk.