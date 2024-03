Zub notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Zub has helpers in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 19-21, though he has three multi-assist efforts in that span. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 22 points in 48 contests, matching his career high from 81 outings in 2021-22. He's added 60 shots on net, 98 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating as a reliable top-four blueliner this season.