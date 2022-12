Zub (jaw) secured a four-year, $18.4 million contract extension with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Zub is still recovering from a fractured jaw and is not expected back until after the Holiday Break. Injuries have limited the 27-year-old defenseman to just 14 appearances this year in which hs has generated two goals on 15 shots, two assists and 52 hits. Even once cleared to play, Zub shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.