Zub notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

Zub has two multi-point efforts this season, which is solid work from a defenseman who isn't known for lighting up the scoresheet. The 30-year-old has a goal, five helpers, 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through nine outings. The offense won't last, but his all-around play could make him worth a look in deeper fantasy formats. As long as he can stay healthy -- a big if considering he's missed at least 13 games in three straight years -- he's a lock for a top-four role.