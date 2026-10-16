Zub picked up an assist while adding six blocked shots, one shot on net and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Making his season debut after he needed a little extra time to complete his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in the first round of last season's playoffs, Zub was a key part of a Senators penalty kill that went a perfect 3-for-3 on the night, including a big one in OT. The veteran blueliner also started the play that produced the tying goal in the second period, finding Warren Foegele on a long stretch pass out of his own zone to create a scoring chance that Ridly Greig cashed in. Zub didn't see his usual 20-plus minutes as he got eased into action, but his workload should ramp up quickly enough while Ottawa waits for jake Sanderson (lower body) to get healthy as well.

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