Zub (upper body) didn't accompany his teammates for the start of the Senators' two-game road trip, which begins Thursday against the Islanders, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

It looks like Zub will miss at least two more games with the upper-body injury he suffered Oct. 18 versus Washington. Jacob Bernard-Docker will likely continue to occupy a bottom-pairing role until Zub, who's picked up a goal and two assists through four games this season, is ready to return.