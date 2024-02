Zub (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Zub's absence means the Senators will have to play short a defenseman due to cap constraints. The 28-year-old has earned seven helpers over his last 11 contests while filling a top-four role, so he will be missed significantly in the lineup. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Ducks.