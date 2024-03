Zub posted an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Zub picked up his first point in five games with the primary assist on Mark Kastelic's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Zub isn't very consistent on offense, but his defensive play keeps him in a top-four role. For the season, the defenseman has 21 points -- one shy of his career high -- with 57 shots on net, 98 hits, 83 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 47 appearances.