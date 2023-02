Zub (lower body) was taken off the injured reserve list Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Zub hasn't played since Jan. 14 because of the injury. He has three goals and six points in 21 contests this season. The Senators won't play again until Feb. 11 against Edmonton, but it seems Zub will be available for that contest. That might lead to Nikita Zaitsev serving as a healthy scratch after being in the lineup for four straight games.