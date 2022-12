Zub is expected to be out 3-4 weeks after suffering a small fracture in his jaw, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Zub was hit in the face by the puck this past Friday against the Rangers. As a result, he didn't play Saturday versus the Sharks. Zub has averaged 22:01 of ice time this season, while contributing two goals, two assists, 16 blocks and 52 hits in 14 games. He has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.