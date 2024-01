Zub recorded two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 28-year-old blueliner collected a helper on first-period goals by Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. Zub has five assists in the last three games, but he has only one other multi-point performance on the season, and he's unlikely to work his way into power-play time on a roster that's already juggling Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun. Zub's sudden surge of production is nice, but it probably isn't sustainable.