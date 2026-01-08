Zub logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Zub ended an 11-game point drought with the helper on Ridly Greig's goal in the first period. The 30-year-old Zub doesn't have to score much to maintain his top-four role as a shutdown blueliner. He's managed 13 points over 41 outings this season, matching his total from 56 regular-season games a year ago, giving him a chance to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in his career. Zub has added 46 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 46 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating so far in 2025-26.