Zub scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Zub has had a good run of offense recently with a goal and four helpers over his last five games. The 30-year-old is playing in a top-four role, but he's not known for his scoring, so it's unlikely this success will stick in the long run. He's off to a positive start with two goals, eight points, 19 shots on net, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 12 appearances in October. Zub had 13 points in 56 regular-season outings last year and has topped the 20-point mark in just two of his first five NHL campaigns.