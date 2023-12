Zub logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Zub set up Angus Crookshank's first-period tally. With five assists over 10 games in December, Zub has put together a solid month, though offense is rarely the focal point of his game. He's at nine points, 33 hits, 39 blocked shots, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 20 appearances this season, serving as more of a shutdown defenseman in a top-four role.