Zub (upper body) is questionable ahead of Thursday's clash with Los Angeles, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Zub looks close to returning from a four-game absence due to his upper-body injury, though he hasn't been officially confirmed as playing Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was rolling offensively with three points in four games while averaging 17:57 of ice time. Even with Zub back in the lineup, Ottawa is still thin on defense with Erik Brannstrom (concussion) and Thomas Chabot (hand) both sidelined.