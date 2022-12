Zub (jaw) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Detroit, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zub, who had been out since Dec. 2 with a fractured jaw, is expected to play alongside Thomas Chabot on the top pairing. The Senators returned Dillon Heatherington to AHL Belleville on Friday. Zub has produced four points, 15 shots on goal, 16 blocks and 52 hits in 14 games this season.