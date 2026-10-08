Zub, who has been recovering from a knee injury, was seen skating during Senators' morning skate Thursday, per Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet.

Zub faced a setback in his recovery in the late stages of Ottawa's training camp. While he's missed each of the Senators' first three games of the new season, his presence at morning skate Thursday indicates that he could be nearing a return. The 31-year-old blueliner had a career year offensively in 2025-26, where he compiled five goals, 30 points, 92 shots on net, 66 hits and 120 blocked shots across 81 regular-season games. Once he's ready to return, he'll likely occupy a top-four pairing alongside either Thomas Chabot or Jake Sanderson.