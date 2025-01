Zub (foot) returned to action Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Dallas. He played 13:30 with one blocked shot and one shot.

Zub hadn't played since Nov. 23. He had his best season in 2023-24 with 25 points (five goals), but he has just two assists in 12 games so far. Don't pick him up yet, but remember Zub's name for your last roster spot when you need some hits and blocks.