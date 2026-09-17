Zub (lower body) is expected to miss the first 1-2 weeks of training camp, Claire Hanna of TSN reports Thursday.

The Senators announced Wednesday that Zub wouldn't skate for the first day of training camp Thursday, and it now appears as though he'll be sidelined for at least a week. If he can return to the ice on the earlier side of his timetable, it seems possible that he'll be able to ramp up before Ottawa's Opening Night matchup against Toronto on Oct. 3, but it seems likely that he'll at least miss most, or all, of the team's preseason games.