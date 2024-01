Zub (illness) is slated to return to the lineup versus Buffalo on Thursday.

Zub will be back after just one game on the shelf due to his illness. With just one goal in his last 23 games, to go with six helpers, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting an offensive burst out of the blueliner. With Zub returning and Josh Norris (upper body) unavailable, the Senators will utilize seven defensemen Thursday.