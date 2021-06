Zub's 11 assists were the most he's notched at any level, topping his previous best of 10 in 2014-15 in the Russian junior leagues.

Zub had a fine rookie season in Ottawa, but questions persist about whether he can do this long-term or not. The Senators clearly believe in his abilities, but the fact that he hasn't provided much in the way of assists at any level before 2020-21 says you should likely proceed with caution before giving him a roster slot in most formats.