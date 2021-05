Zub had two assists and was plus-4 with three blocks in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Zub drew the primary assist on Shane Pinto's first career goal in the first period, then he added a secondary helper on Connor Brown's snipe early in the third. Zub has enjoyed a nice stretch since the start of May, picking up three assists with a robust plus-6 rating through three games. The 25-year-old rookie has three goals and 13 points in 44 contests on the year.