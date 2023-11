Zub (concussion) is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, according to Claire Hanna of TSN.

Zub was a full participant at practice Monday and Tuesday, which bodes very well for his potential return to the lineup. Per Hanna, Zub was paired with Jake Sanderson during Tuesday's session. The 28-year-old Zub has been out for the past six games due to a concussion. He has one goal, two assists, nine blocked shots and eight hits in four outings this campaign.