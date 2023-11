Zub (concussion) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs.

Zub practiced Monday and Tuesday, but he won't be in the lineup for the first half of a back-to-back Wednesday. The 28-year-old is likely more in the day-to-day range at this point, and it's possible he could play Thursday versus the Canucks. Nikolas Matinpalo will remain in the lineup with Zub still out.