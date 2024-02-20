Zub recorded two assists, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Zub helped out on Tim Stutzle's first-period tally as well as Mathieu Joseph's game-winner in the middle frame. Zub has racked up a solid nine assists over his last 13 outings, though that's more offense than he usually produces. He's at 20 points, 49 shots on net, 76 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 42 appearances this season. While he plays in a top-four role, the 28-year-old's defensive duties limit his ceiling on offense.