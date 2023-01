Zub suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against Colorado and won't return to the contest.

Zub had a shot and minus-2 rating in 13:30 of ice time before leaving the game. Before Saturday's action, he had three goals and six points in 20 contests while averaging 21:24 this season. If he's unavailable for Monday's game versus St. Louis, then Nick Holden might play a bigger role.