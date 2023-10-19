Zub (upper body) left Wednesday's game versus the Capitals in the third period, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Zub was bloodied by an Alex Ovechkin shot. Head coach DJ Smith didn't provide an update on Zub's status following the contest, leaving the defenseman in the day-to-day category ahead of Saturday's game against the Red Wings. Prior to his exit, he scored his first goal of the season, giving him three points through four contests. The cap-strapped Senators do not currently have an extra defenseman on the roster.