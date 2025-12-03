Zub scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Zub had a poor November with just two assists over 13 games after showing some unexpected scoring potential in October. He's started December well, but the 30-year-old blueliner's offense is likely to remain inconsistent as he focuses on shutting down opposing teams. He's up to three goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 31 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 26 outings this season.