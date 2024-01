Zub picked up three assists while adding a team-high seven shots on net, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

It's the first multi-point performance in over a month for Zub, who had just one goal and four points in the 16 games between those outbursts. The 28-year-old blueliner is still headed for a career-best campaign, producing three goals and 14 points in 30 games with 51 blocked shots, 48 hits, 42 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.