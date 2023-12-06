Zub picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Both helpers came on Brady Tkachuk goals -- Zub's point shot got tipped home in the first period, while his effort in the second was a miscue that sailed wide but wound up caroming off the end boards straight to Tkachuk at the side of the net. It's Zub's first multi-point performance of the season, but the 28-year-old blueliner has been surprisingly productive around a concussion that cost him a few weeks of action, racking up two goals and seven points in 13 games despite a lack of power-play time.