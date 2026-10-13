Zub (knee) is slated to remain sidelined against the Blues on Tuesday, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

While Zub more than likely won't play in Tuesday's game, he appears to be nearing a return to game action. The right-shot blueliner has been skating, and head coach Travis Green relayed after Monday's 4-1 win over New Jersey that he hopes to see Zub in the lineup soon. The 31-year-old Zub will eventually fill an important top-four role for the Senators, who are cruising to begin the season with a 5-1-0 record.