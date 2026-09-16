Zub (lower body) won't skate for the first day of training camp Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

The Senators indicated last week that Zub was expected to be ready for the start of training camp despite continuing to rehab from an injury. While head coach Travis Green said Wednesday that he hopes Zub isn't facing a long-term absence, the 30-year-old defenseman will face at least some limitations for the start of camp. Zub has skated recently, so it still seems as though he'll be in consideration to suit up for Opening Night. Across 81 regular-season appearances last year, he recorded five goals, 25 assists, 120 blocked shots, 66 hits and 57 PIM while averaging 20:48 of ice time.