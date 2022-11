Zub (upper body) will not be with the Senators for their two-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Wednesday.

Zub was previously expected to return for one of these next two contests but instead won't be ready in time. In his stead, Jacob Bernard-Docker made his season debut while Nikita Zaitsev has seen an uptick in ice time. Even once cleared to play, Ottawa's blueline depth makes Zub far from a lock to play on a nightly basis.