Kaliyev logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Kaliyev was listed on the top line but saw just 10:03 of ice time, a team-low total. The 24-year-old winger is likely best suited for bottom-six minutes, as he's failed to establish himself as a regular with the Kings and Rangers in the last three years after an 80-game showing in 2021-22. Kaliyev will get a chance to play regularly while the Senators are without Brady Tkachuk (thumb) for upward of two months.