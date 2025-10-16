Kaliyev was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Kaliyev could make his Senators debut against the Kraken on Thursday, though he would need to edge out Olle Lycksell for a spot in the lineup. Selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old winger logged just 14 regular-season games with the Rangers last year, tallying three goals and one helper along the way. In order to open up a roster spot for Kaliyev, the Senators put Brady Tkachuk (wrist) on injured reserve.