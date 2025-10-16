Senators' Arthur Kaliyev: Promoted from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaliyev was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Kaliyev could make his Senators debut against the Kraken on Thursday, though he would need to edge out Olle Lycksell for a spot in the lineup. Selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old winger logged just 14 regular-season games with the Rangers last year, tallying three goals and one helper along the way. In order to open up a roster spot for Kaliyev, the Senators put Brady Tkachuk (wrist) on injured reserve.