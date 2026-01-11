Senators' Arthur Kaliyev: Tallies twice for Belleville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaliyev scored two goals in AHL Belleville's 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.
Kaliyev has eight goals and six helpers over his last 11 games. For the season, he's up to 23 goals, 39 points, 144 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 35 appearances. Kaliyev got one look with Ottawa in October, but he's yet to make his way back to the NHL despite a strong AHL campaign so far.
