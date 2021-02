Zub produced an assist in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Zub skated only 13:32 in a third-pairing role during his NHL debut, but he was able to check off the first point milestone quickly. The Russian blueliner had the secondary assist on Brady Tkachuk's first-period tally. Zub is no lock to stay in the lineup once Thomas Chabot (lower body) returns to action. Zub would likely need to outplay Josh Brown or Braydon Coburn to see regular playing time in 2020-21.