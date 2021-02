Zub notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Zub stayed in the lineup even with Thomas Chabot returning from a lower-body injury -- Josh Brown was the healthy scratch on the blue line Tuesday. While Zub has been limited to third-pairing duties, he's earned an assist in each of his two appearances this season. He'll have to sustain a solid level of play to stay in the lineup regularly.