Senators' Artyom Zub: Inks entry-level deal

Zub penned a one-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Friday.

The fact that it's a one-year deal should be everything fantasy owners need to know about Zub's chances of securing a spot on the 23-man roster for the 2020-21 campaign. The club wouldn't sign the 24-year-old for a single season just to watch him toil away in the minors. After notching 13 goals and nine helpers in 57 games for KHL club St. Petersburg SKA, the blueliner could even find himself quarterbacking the No. 2 power-play unit.