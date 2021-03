Zub hasn't gotten on the scoresheet since March 2 against Montreal, failing to register anything in his past four games.

On the other side of the coin, Zub has scored in three straight games against Montreal, so he might be a cheap play in daily leagues the next time the Senators come up against the Canadiens. But Zub hasn't scored against anyone but the Habs since Feb. 15 and Ottawa won't see the Habs again until March 28, so he can be safely ignored in all formats.