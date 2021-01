Zub is set to make his 2021 debut during the Western Canada swing, per coach D.J. Smith, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Fantasy owners should watch carefully to see how much ice time Zub gets, as he could be a cheap play for daily lineups once he actually takes the ice. Ottawa will spend the next six games in Manitoba, British Columbia and Alberta, so if Zub's going to be traveling, it stands to reason that the Senators expect him to contribute in at least some of those contests.